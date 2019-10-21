Brokerages Expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.09. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

In other news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $383,561.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,420.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,562. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter worth $80,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter worth $91,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter worth $225,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $107.40. 1,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,179. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.88%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

