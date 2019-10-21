Brokerages Expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital also posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.90 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $285,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,400 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 52,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 59,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 146,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFLT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.48. 5,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,560. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.55%.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

