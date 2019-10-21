Brokerages Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Announce $5.03 EPS

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post earnings per share of $5.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.87. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $5.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $21.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.00 to $21.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $25.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.60 to $26.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.64.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 245.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $372.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.65. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $399.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.