Brokerages Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Announce $5.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post earnings per share of $5.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.87. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $5.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $21.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.00 to $21.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $25.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.60 to $26.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.64.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 245.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $372.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.65. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $399.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

