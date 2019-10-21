Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $505.41 Million

Brokerages expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) to announce $505.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $493.80 million to $513.70 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $498.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.98 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJRD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of AJRD opened at $45.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $237,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $489,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at $197,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,656 shares of company stock worth $2,740,068. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth $830,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth $790,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.