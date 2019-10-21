Brokerages Anticipate Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.45 Million

Brokerages expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) to post $49.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.40 million. Wingstop reported sales of $38.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $198.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.82 million to $201.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $222.14 million, with estimates ranging from $217.47 million to $225.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Wingstop to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Wingstop from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Wingstop from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.69.

Shares of WING stock opened at $91.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.42, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.52. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.43.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,389,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,159,000 after buying an additional 204,867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 375.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,476,000 after buying an additional 920,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,439,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

