Brokerages Anticipate Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Shotspotter reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shotspotter.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

SSTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Shotspotter from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities set a $40.00 target price on Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Shotspotter from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shotspotter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.26.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Shotspotter by 81.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 77,710 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the second quarter worth $2,696,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 6,426.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shotspotter stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $225.53 million, a PE ratio of -73.69 and a beta of 2.64. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

