Brokerages Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. ValuEngine lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.09.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $217.30 on Monday. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $222.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

In other news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total value of $1,596,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,705,039.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,027,655. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 322,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,042,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 985.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,433,000 after acquiring an additional 699,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

