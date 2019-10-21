Brokerages Anticipate Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) to announce $3.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.41 billion. Global Partners reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Partners will report full-year sales of $13.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $13.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $14.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Partners.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. Global Partners had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion.

GLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,805,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,343,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,659,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $20.64 on Monday. Global Partners has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

