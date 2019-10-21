Brokerages Anticipate ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.30% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

