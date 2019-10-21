Broadleaf Partners LLC Trims Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. Paylocity accounts for approximately 2.0% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Paylocity worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Paylocity by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Paylocity by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,014,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Paylocity from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.63 and a 200 day moving average of $98.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.57. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $112.46.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.51 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $50,868.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $6,427,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,691,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,076 shares of company stock worth $26,692,978 in the last ninety days. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

