Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 65.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $610.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $582.66 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.82.

TDG traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $523.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,635. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $307.36 and a 12-month high of $555.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $522.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.71.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.71, for a total transaction of $8,080,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,548,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total transaction of $9,355,504.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,166 shares of company stock worth $167,423,687. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.