Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Increased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.36. 526,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.70. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $208.23 and a twelve month high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America set a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.06.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $5,788,600.00. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,550,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.