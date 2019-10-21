Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) is John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,960 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 3.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $53.20. 13,083,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,978,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

