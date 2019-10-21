Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 14,630 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 222,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 411,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 433,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 231,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.57. 2,582,166 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.