Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,534 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $33,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.62. 19,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,189. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $72.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

