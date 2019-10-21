Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,211,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,027,608. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $208.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

