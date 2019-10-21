Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Equinix by 25.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 63.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.57, for a total value of $1,076,922.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total value of $1,528,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at $9,943,019.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $574.53. The company had a trading volume of 85,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $563.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $335.29 and a fifty-two week high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.15.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

