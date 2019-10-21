Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,181 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.95. 85,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,279. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.07 and a twelve month high of $130.83.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8235 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

