Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Position Reduced by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,420 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $3,081,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,676,364.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $461,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,927 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $149.53. The stock had a trading volume of 205,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,270. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $168.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $528.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

