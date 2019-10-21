Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.08.
MNRL stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
