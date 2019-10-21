Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.08.

MNRL stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.22.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

