Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNTGF opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $54.27.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.