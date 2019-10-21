Bread Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Bread token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00004081 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Binance and OKEx. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Bread has a market cap of $29.69 million and $1.30 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00221293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $103.87 or 0.01267775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00031679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00089001 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Tokenomy, Cobinhood, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.