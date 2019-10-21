Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Brady were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 128.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 95.3% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on Brady and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

NYSE BRC opened at $55.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92. Brady Corp has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.31%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 24,817 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $136,989.84. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 10,982 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $570,185.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,386 shares of company stock worth $5,216,316. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

