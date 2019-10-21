BP’s (BP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Grupo Santander raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.72.
Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in BP by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 95,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in BP by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 939,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BP by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in BP by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
