BP’s (BP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Grupo Santander raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.72.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in BP by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 95,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in BP by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 939,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BP by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in BP by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

