Bottos Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z, BigONE and CoinEgg. Bottos has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $501,812.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00041369 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $497.42 or 0.06039172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000407 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001055 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00044182 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bit-Z, Bibox, LBank, Gate.io, IDEX, CoinEgg and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.