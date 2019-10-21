Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 11,027 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 598,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $44,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 656,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 93.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.31. The stock had a trading volume of 175,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,789. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $633,694.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $64,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 567,548 shares of company stock valued at $40,703,240. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

