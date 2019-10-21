Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,209,080 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,275 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $99,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 52.2% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.08. 10,654,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,027,608. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $208.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.