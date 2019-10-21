Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $72.36 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $72,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 217,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $11,838,120. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,029,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $230.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

