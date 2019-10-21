Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,485 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.10% of Hershey worth $31,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 172.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $582,617.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,985,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 6,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $918,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,009 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.58. The stock had a trading volume of 692,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $99.15 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

