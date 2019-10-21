Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,638,355,000 after purchasing an additional 275,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,466 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 36,928.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $12.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $331.06. 15,505,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.44. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

