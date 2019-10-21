BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “$150.00” Price Target for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

BMO Capital Markets set a $150.00 target price on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEAM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub cut Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Atlassian from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.44.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $149.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -687.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 233.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $50,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

