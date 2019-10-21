Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 826 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.8% of Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $130.89 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $238.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

