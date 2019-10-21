Blockpass (PASS) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $292,081.00 and approximately $3,135.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00222127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.01297732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031636 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089405 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

