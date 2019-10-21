BlackRock Inc. Sells 13,378 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.41% of Main Street Capital worth $10,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 300,000.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 22.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. B. Riley set a $43.00 price objective on Main Street Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Securities began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

MAIN opened at $42.17 on Monday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 65.74%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.62%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.