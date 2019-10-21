BlackRock Inc. Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,092,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187,769 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Iteris worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Iteris by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $5.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 0.29. Iteris Inc has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iteris Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

