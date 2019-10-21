BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 185,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.08% of Sientra worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 127.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 27.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $320.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.24. Sientra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 151.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.80%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sientra Inc will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIEN shares. ValuEngine raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 target price on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.