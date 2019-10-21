BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PRGX Global worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 44.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 164,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGX opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.30 million, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. PRGX Global Inc has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.96 million. PRGX Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PRGX Global Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 5,000 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,998.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald E. Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGX. ValuEngine raised shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

