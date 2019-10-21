BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 58,570.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 373,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.35% of NuStar Energy worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in NuStar Energy by 277.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in NuStar Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NS opened at $28.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $372.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.77 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.79% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

