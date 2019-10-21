BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,238,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Chromadex were worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chromadex by 377.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 35,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chromadex by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chromadex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chromadex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $3.33 on Monday. Chromadex Corp has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 85.86% and a negative return on equity of 136.15%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chromadex Corp will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDXC. ValuEngine lowered Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

