BlackRock Inc. Buys New Shares in GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,462,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.02% of GTY Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTYH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at $638,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at $540,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $4.87 on Monday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

