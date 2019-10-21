BitRewards (BIT) Market Cap Hits $79,941.00

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $79,941.00 and $5,158.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitRewards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00662076 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00028801 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004003 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000102 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitRewards (CRYPTO:BIT) is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,698,105 tokens. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

