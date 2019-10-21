Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.98 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $133.22 million and approximately $11.98 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $7.61 or 0.00092579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, Bittrex, Huobi and Bitlish.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00444460 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00051140 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002892 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001667 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitinka, Instant Bitex, Bithumb, Korbit, Coinone, YoBit, Huobi, Zebpay, TDAX, Upbit, Graviex, Bitsane, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, BitMarket, Braziliex, Gate.io, Binance, Sistemkoin, OKEx, Negocie Coins, SouthXchange, HitBTC, BitFlip, DSX, CEX.IO, QuadrigaCX, Altcoin Trader, C2CX, Vebitcoin, Bitfinex, Coinnest, Bittrex, Exrates, Exmo, BitBay, Koineks, Bit-Z, Indodax, Bitlish, Ovis and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

