BitBay (BAY) Trading 45.5% Higher This Week

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, BitBay has traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. BitBay has a total market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $1,779.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBay alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00020803 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000803 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market . The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.