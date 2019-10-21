BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES is engaged in the business of producing and licensing, for sale by other, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved enzyme derived from collagenase, named Collagenase ABC, and researching, developing and clinically testing additional products derived therefrom for potential use as pharmaceuticals. “

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on BSTC. BidaskClub downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $90.00 target price on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

BioSpecifics Technologies stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.21. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $73.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 63.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Toby Wegman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $60,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $104,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,007 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 354,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 59.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 42,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 84.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.