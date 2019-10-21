BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIOL. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLASE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a speculative buy rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BIOLASE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.17.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.80 on Thursday. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 47.46% and a negative return on equity of 159.26%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.50% of BIOLASE worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

