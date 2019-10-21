Biogen (BIIB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Biogen to post earnings of $8.24 per share for the quarter. Biogen has set its FY 2019 guidance at $31.50-32.30 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $31.50-32.30 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BIIB opened at $220.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.11. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $344.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $244.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.52.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

