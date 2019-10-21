biOasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

biOasis Technologies Inc (CVE:BTI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 26000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a market cap of $12.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57.

biOasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.19 million for the quarter.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical needs, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

