BidaskClub Upgrades Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PVAC. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $77.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.43 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 47.90% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $612,966.28. Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $421,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

