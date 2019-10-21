BidaskClub Upgrades HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) to Hold

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised HomeStreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $683.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.41). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,383.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.