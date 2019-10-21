BidaskClub Downgrades Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) to Sell

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOG opened at $1.81 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.11 million.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

